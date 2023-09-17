Cottage Grove Police arrest resident after threats to school Dayne McElwee Dayne McElwee Producer Author email Sep 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis.-- Cottage Grove Police have arrested a village resident who was making 'threats of harm' to the Monona School District.According to the Cottage Grove Police Department Facebook page, they received an anonymous tip that the individual had messaged these threats on social media."Cottage Grove PD personnel immediately began investigating the matter," police wrote, "and subsequently took the individual into custody for an interview."The individual, who has not been named has been taken to Dane County Jail and has been booked in for terroristic threats.This story is still developingCOPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dayne McElwee Producer Author email Follow Dayne McElwee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Cottage Grove Police arrest resident after threats to school 30-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash Apple (pie) of Wisconsin’s eye: Deerfield Apple Festival Trucks and Treasures puts kids in the driver's seat Community Pharmacy celebrates 51 years of business More News