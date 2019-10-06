Cottage Grove home considered total loss, fire officials say

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - A home in Cottage Grove is being called a total loss after a fire broke out Saturday night, fire officials said.

According to a press release, the Cottage Grove Fire Department was dispatched to the home in the 2500 block of Highway MN at 9:16 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they encountered a two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked to extinguish the fire over the course of several hours.

Mutual aid was provided by the Cambridge, Deerfield, Marshall, McFarland, Monona, Stoughton and Sun Prairie fire departments.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the Cottage Grove Fire Department is investigating the incident. Officials said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.

