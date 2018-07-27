Cottage Grove Fire Dept. warns against Sun Prairie phone scam

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - The Cottage Grove Fire Department is warning resident against a scam related to Sun Prairie relief efforts.

In a Facebook post, the department said victims have experienced a phone scam that asks for donations to help that community recover from the explosion that happened early in July.

Fire officials said the caller ID will identify that caller as the "Volunteer Fire Department" from Cottage Grove. That caller will then ask for donations.

Cottage Grove officials said this is a scam.

They advise anyone wanting to donate to the Sun Prairie community to do so through the Bank of Sun Prairie Relief Fund.