Cottage Grove accepts food pantry donations as payment for parking tickets

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - People in Cottage Grove can knock down the cost of their parking tickets by making donations to a food pantry in the village.

The Cottage Grove Police Department posted on Facebook about its partnership with the Cottage Grove Food Pantry during the holiday season.

From now until the end of January, people can donate anywhere between one and five food items. Each qualifying item will be assessed at a $5 value. That means a one-item donation would reduce parking tickets to $20, two items would reduce tickets to $15 and so forth.

For tickets to be reduced or voided, items will need to be dropped off at the Cottage Grove Police Department on weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the post said.

Police ask that people bring their parking tickets with them and make the donation within 10 days of receiving their ticket.

Per police, the food pantry is especially in need of jelly, peanut butter, and breakfast items like cereal and pancake mix.

Handicap and fire lane parking violations are not eligible for this ticket reduction program, the post said.

