MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health says survey results it collected over the course of about a year found young people in the state reported drinking more in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Researchers checked in with the group being surveyed at three different times during the first year of the pandemic and asked them about their drinking habits. The three "waves" of surveys went out between May and June 2020, January and February 2021, and in June 2021. Researchers say they got between 1,400 and 1,900 responses to each of the three surveys.
Of those responses, 23.2% in the first survey reported drinking more compared to their pre-pandemic habits, 18.8% in the second survey reported drinking more in January and February of 2021 than they did compared to July of 2020, and 15.3% in the third survey reported drinking more in June 2021 than they did in January and February.
At least 15% in each survey reported drinking more than they did before the pandemic.
From there, research teams dove into the numbers to try to identify anything those who did report an increase in alcohol consumption had in common. Ultimately, they found the people who most often reported drinking more were between the ages of 21 and 40, had at least a bachelor's degree, were in the highest income group on the survey, and reported working remotely due to the pandemic.
In other words, they were the people who were most likely to have disposable income and more time at home with fewer places to socialize. While researchers didn't ask why people starting drinking more, they were able to make some inferences based on the responses they got.
"The younger age groups were potentially facing more employment changes, having children in the home that weren't going to school, and those types of realities were more likely possible to affect them greater," co-principal investigator Amy Schultz told News 3 Now. "We know there were lockdowns and mandates, so people's ability to go out and socialize and go out changed, and we tend to see that more in the younger age groups, so it changed their lifestyle a bit more drastically."
Schultz noted it is possible that people in older age groups also began to drink more during the early stages of the pandemic and didn't report it, whether it was due to the survey largely being done online or not wanting to admit to the behavior.
Still, Schultz said the existing numbers are enough cause for concern, given Wisconsin's propensity to already drink more than the national average.
"We all know it's part of our culture to drink alcohol, so it's important to monitor and to conduct surveillance when there's traumatic or life-altering events like a pandemic to see how that consumption changes," Schultz said.
The research was funded by a grant that only covered the limited time the surveys were sent out, so more studies will need to be done to further track alcohol consumption in the years after the pandemic.
Despite the need for more data and research on the topic, Schultz says it is encouraging that the number of people who reported drinking more than they did before the pandemic dropped with each survey -- and about 60 to 70 percent or respondents reported they didn't increase their alcohol intake.
