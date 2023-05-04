The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health says survey results it collected over the course of about a year found young people in the state reported drinking more in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health says survey results it collected over the course of about a year found young people in the state reported drinking more in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers checked in with the group being surveyed at three different times during the first year of the pandemic and asked them about their drinking habits. The three "waves" of surveys went out between May and June 2020, January and February 2021, and in June 2021. Researchers say they got between 1,400 and 1,900 responses to each of the three surveys.

