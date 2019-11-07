Firefighters extinguish corn dryer fire that rekindled in Fitchburg

Programming Notice

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 07:58 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:42 PM CST

FITCHBURG, Wis. - The corn dryer fire in Fitchburg that rekindled Wednesday night has been extinguished, according to the Fitchburg Fire Department. 

Several crews responded to the original fire on the 4900 block of Irish Lane on Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m.

Dispatch said the fire rekindled and authorities were responding around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Officials said a lack of fire hydrants made for an hourslong fire fight at the silo. 

Fitchburg Fire said there is still a crew monitoring the scene.

