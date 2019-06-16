Cops and Bobbers connects kids with police officers through fishing

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Children and police officers gathered Saturday to go fishing at Lakeview Park in Middleton.

Police officers taught children the basics of fishing, putting on wax worms and getting hooked on fishing. The Middleton Police Department teamed with the Middleton Optimist Club and local sponsors to make the event happen.

The event and its sponsors allowed about 150 kids to receive free rods, reels and bobbers. Free food was also provided, compliments of Chick-fil-A West Towne, Metcalfe's Market, Culligan Water and Zoup!

For Middleton police Capt. Steve Britt, the event meant more than just fishing with kids.

"Hang out with the kids, we're having a blast," Britt said. "I do love to fish, and like I said, it's great when you can teach a kid that has never seen a fish before how to catch one. They get so excited. It's pretty wonderful."

Britt said the event is also a way for children to humanize police officers, since children typically see officers only when they're on duty.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.