MIDDLETON, Wis. -- The weather's heating up around southern Wisconsin, and cities are doing what they can to keep people cool.
Multiple municipalities are opening buildings to serve as cooling centers during the warmer weather. The goal is to help combat heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Cooling centers will be available at:
Middleton
Middleton Police Department, 7341 Donna Drive (Open 24 hours daily)
Middleton City Hall, 7426 Hubbard Ave. (Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Ave. (Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave. (Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Middleton Fire Department, 7600 University Ave. (Open 24 hours daily)
Beloit
Beloit Transit Transfer Center, 225 Shirland Ave. (Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.)
Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. (Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)
Officials encouraged everyone to limit outdoor activity, don't sit in a parked car or leave children or pets in a parked car, drink more water than usual, wear loose fitting clothes and check in on friends, loved ones and neighbors.
Public Health Madison and Dane County urged everyone to monitor themselves for signs of heat stroke and/or heat exhaustion.
Heat stroke symptoms include having a very high body temperature; red, hot and dry skin with no sweating; a rapid, strong pulse; a throbbing headache, dizziness, upset stomach, confusion or passing out.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, upset stomach or vomiting and fainting.
If you experience any of the symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, seek medical help immediately.
