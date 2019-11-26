Cooking fires in homes most likely to occur Thanksgiving

Photo by Pixlr user State Farm

MADISON, Wis. - A new study from the National Fire Protection Association said more than three times as many home cooking fires happen Thanksgiving compared to a normal day of the year. Unattended cooking is said to be the main cause of the fires.

The Madison Fire Department warned in a news release Monday, not to walk away from a pan or leave home when cooking. They also recommend keeping hazards, such as long sleeves and oven mitts, away from stoves, when possible. In addition to keeping hazardous materials away from stoves, children should be kept at a three-foot distance from them.

The department said if a fire does occur in an oven, keep the oven door closed until there is no chance of a fire. The fire department can be called at 608-266-4420 if people have questions or concerns.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.