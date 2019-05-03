Cooking fire displaces 15 people from home in Madison

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A fire caused by unattended cooking displaced 15 people from their homes Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 2215 Carling Drive at 5:44 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke coming from the building.

When crews arrived, they found smoke along the eaves of the building and a fire in the kitchen of a second-floor unit.

After putting out the flames, firefighters ventilated the building to get rid of the heavy smoke.

Officialssaid eight apartment units are now considered uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting residents who need a place to stay.

Authorities do not have a damage estimate at this time.

