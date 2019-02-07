Cookies for sale! Girl Scout cookie-selling season is right around the corner

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - You'll want to have a few extra bucks on hand if you're heading to the grocery store this weekend or anytime over the next month and a half.

Badgerland Girl Scouts start their cookie-selling season Saturday, Feb. 9, and local girls will be stationed outside stores across Dane County until March 17.

Local troop leaders emphasize cookie-selling season is about so much more than the cookies themselves.They say every box you buy helps power unique experiences for the girls who sell them. Selling cookies also gives girls the opportunity to learn essential life skills, business tactics, boosts their confidence, and provides leadership opportunities. Troop leaders focus on five skills in particular during cookie-selling season: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

The Girl Scouts organization has experienced a membership decline over the past decade and a half. The Girl Scouts say they now have about 1.76 million girls and 780,000 adult members, down from about 2.9 million girls and 900,000 adult volunteers in 2003.

This year, there's a new cookie to try. It's called the Caramel Chocolate Chip, and it's gluten-free.

Of course, the ever-popular Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lot, and S'mores will also be for sale. One box costs $4. Gluten-free cookies cost $5/box.

So what's the most popular Girl Scout cookie here in WIsconsin? That title goes to Peanut Butter Patties, also known as Tagalongs.

According to a 2011 survey found on the Girl Scouts website, the bestselling cookies are:

1. Thin Mints (25%)

2. Samoas/Caramel deLites (19%)

3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs (13%)

4. Do-si-Dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich (11%)

5. Shortbread/Trefoils (9%)

You can find out where Girl Scouts are selling cookies in your area here.

More than 1 million Girl Scouts sell about 200 million boxes of cookies each cookie-selling season, generating about $800 million. All of the money remains in a council's local area, funding Girl Scouts' activities and community projects.

