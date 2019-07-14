Conversation held on women for 2020, importance of women in leadership roles

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

There's a possibility for a woman to take office since there are four women currently campaigning for the 2020 presidency. Some are discussing this possibility, such as the group that gathered Saturday at Cargo Coffee.

The conversation was led by people including Jennifer Rosen Heinz, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Alder Arvina Martin.

Rhodes-Conway discussed the idea of holding a space for women in government. She said it's important to take people and their ideas seriously, especially for young women.

"It's important that we see women in power. It's important that we see LGBTQ people in power. It's important that we see people of color in power, because that's who we are as a community, and that should be reflected in our leadership," Rhodes-Conway said.

During the conversation, Martin added that being around strong women has helped her in her life and career.

The group discussed more than just women's rights. They talked about having diversity in government overall and the importance of that.

Outside Voice organized the event and sold merchandise that was socially liberal, such as Black Lives Matter stickers and materials promoting stricter gun laws.

