Convenience store confrontation ends in fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - Police say an argument at a convenience store in Milwaukee has ended with a fatal shooting.
The confrontation happened about 11 p.m. Sunday when a 37-year-old man entered the store and began arguing with others. The confrontation escalated as the man and the others went outside and ended when a suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- Silver Alert issued for missing Racine woman driving 1987 bronze Cadillac sedan
- Sun Prairie restaurant donating 100 percent of sales to Barr family
- UnityPoint Health notifies patients of second phishing scam in 4 months
- Baraboo farm offers 7-acre sunflower maze
- 'Sometimes mistakes can be the best thing': 11 inmates graduate from Madison Technical College
- Officials investigate cause of fire that destroyed Friendship Bar and Bowl