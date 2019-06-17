LIVE NOW

Contractor bores through waterline near Sherman Middle School

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 04:36 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 04:36 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A contractor has bored through waterline near Sherman Middle School, according to a tweet from Madison Water Utility. 

Officials said the waterline break happened at 1601 North Sherman Avenue. 

Crew with the Madison Water Utility are repairing the break now. Officials said to expect traffic slow downs. 

 

