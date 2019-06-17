Contractor bores through waterline near Sherman Middle School

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A contractor has bored through waterline near Sherman Middle School, according to a tweet from Madison Water Utility.

Officials said the waterline break happened at 1601 North Sherman Avenue.

Crew with the Madison Water Utility are repairing the break now. Officials said to expect traffic slow downs.

