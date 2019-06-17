Contractor bores through waterline near Sherman Middle School
MADISON, Wis. - A contractor has bored through waterline near Sherman Middle School, according to a tweet from Madison Water Utility.
ALERT Contractor bored through waterline at 1601 N Sherman Ave. near Sherman Middle School. MWU crew repairing now, some traffic slow downs— Madison Water (@MadWaterUtility) June 17, 2019
Officials said the waterline break happened at 1601 North Sherman Avenue.
Crew with the Madison Water Utility are repairing the break now. Officials said to expect traffic slow downs.
