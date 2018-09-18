Consultant finds multiple shortcomings at Wisconsin's crime labs

Channel3000_Web_Staff File photo

Channel3000_Web_Staff File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A consultant has discovered multiple shortcomings at Wisconsin's crime labs.

Attorney General Brad Schimel hired Florida International University's National Forensic Science Technology Center in June to review operations at the labs as they continue to struggle with processing delays. Schimel released the center's report Tuesday.

The center recommended Schimel move the labs out from under the state Justice Department's Division of Law Enforcement because the current alignment invites questions about the labs' integrity.

The labs' performance metrics are confusing for staffers, the DNA units each need at least three more analysts and the labs aren't following their evidence acceptance standards, resulting in analysts undertaking cases they shouldn't be working.

Turnover is such a problem that labs are in a constant state of training, which takes trainers off casework.