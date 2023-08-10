PHOTOS: New Borden Athletic Complex opens at Middleton High School
The exterior of the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The exterior of the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The exterior of the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The exterior of the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The endzone of the football field at the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
The endzone of the football field at the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Locker rooms at the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
Locker rooms at the new Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School. WISC-TV/Channel3000.
MIDDLETON, Wis. -- When student-athletes return to Middleton High School this fall, they'll be the first to take the field at the school's newly renovated Borden Athletic Complex.
After more than a year of construction, work on the first floor of the complex has finished. The new facility marks a significant upgrade for the high school, which assistant athletic director and student activities coordinator Brad Crandell noted is the largest by population in Wisconsin.
"We're looking forward to just welcoming all of our community and our students back into a brand new facility," he said. "It used to just be a concession stand and bathroom and now we have locker rooms, team space, training space, full concessions, full bathrooms. We went from three bathroom stalls in each bathroom to 18 -- it's a very big growth."
The district had been facing a necessary $1.5 million in upgrades to renovate the bathrooms to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Around that time, a number of community members and school alumni voiced a desire for a more comprehensive update.
"Really it shows the commitment our community has to our athletics and activities," Crandell said.
Among those contributions was a total of $6.7 million in donations from the Borden family, whose name now adorns the complex.
Work on the second floor of the facility continues, district athletic director Jamie Sims said. When complete, that space will be able to be used for physical education classes as well as other instruction.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.