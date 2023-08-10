PHOTOS: New Borden Athletic Complex opens at Middleton High School

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- When student-athletes return to Middleton High School this fall, they'll be the first to take the field at the school's newly renovated Borden Athletic Complex.

After more than a year of construction, work on the first floor of the complex has finished. The new facility marks a significant upgrade for the high school, which assistant athletic director and student activities coordinator Brad Crandell noted is the largest by population in Wisconsin.