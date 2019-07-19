Construction workers want drivers to slow down and get rid of distractions

MADISON, Wis. - With road work projects across the state, construction workers are sharing what they wish drivers would do while driving through work zones.

"I've been in the construction industry a long time, so I've seen a lot of things," Hoffman Construction project manager Travis Giese said.

What do construction workers wish you people knew while you’re driving through a work zone? Slow down and get off your phone. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/U74fALUMZ5 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 18, 2019

Giese says on any given day, he sees drivers on their phones, playing with the radio and speeding right by workers as they fix the road.

Wisconsin law prohibits the use of handheld devices while driving and fines are doubled in work zones, according to Dane County Sheriff Davis Mahoney.

"There is a reason why we don't want distracted drivers out there, because things change," Giese said.

Giese wants drivers to remember that they're just doing their job and they would like to go home at the end of the day.

"We are out there every day trying to get the roads built," Giese said. "We have families. We want to go home to them just like everybody else. We just ask you to pay attention to the road."

In June, there were 57 crashes between Madison and Beloit, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

"Rear-end collisions are one of the most common crashes in work zones across the state and country," Wisconsin Department of Transportation Communications Manager Steve Theisen said. "We want to make sure motorists plan ahead, be alert and eliminate distractions while driving."

