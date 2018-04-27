Construction workers killed on the job remembered in Madison
MADISON, Wis. - Construction workers who died on the job were honored in Madison, Thursday. It was the fourth annual Construction Workers' Memorial.
Four Wisconsin workers who died on the job this year were remembered as well as 10 others who passed away in previous years.
“There's a lot dangerous jobs out there firefighters, policemen but people seem to forget about construction workers,” Terry McGowen, of Operating Engineers Local 139 said. “We lose several people a year and it just kind of gets put on a book somewhere and forgotten, so we're here to bring attention to their plight.”
The event was attended by about 100 people. Many of them walked from the Monona Terrace to the St. Patrick memorial church where a service was held.
Shane Cash, Treston Isham, Chuck Leibfried, Peter Rohmann, Ryan Calkins, Kelsey Hagenson, Jonathan Helgerson, Eric Lambie, Dennis Lanphear, Jr., Christopher Lord, Robert Lund, Stephen Rauth, Derek Stempa, and John Stoll were honered at the service.
