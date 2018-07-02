Construction to pause during busy mid-week holiday travel, DOT says

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Most construction projects will be suspended Tuesday for the mid-week holiday as Department of Transportation officials remind drivers to be safe during holiday travels.

“The July Fourth holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year,” DOT officials said in the release.

For the safety or divers and workers, most highway projects will be suspended at noon on Tuesday and will resume Thursday, according to the release.

“While most construction work will come to a temporary halt, there will still be work zones and higher traffic volumes requiring drivers to watch their speed and stay focused on the road ahead,” WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said in the release.

The State Patrol and other law enforcement officers will be enforcing traffic laws and assisting stranded motorists over the holiday, officials said.

“Travelers need to do their part by buckling up and be prepared for the possibility of traffic slowdowns in work zones and along major travel corridors,” Ross said.