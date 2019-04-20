Construction project to close parts of University Avenue until July

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The construction project that will shut down parts of University Avenue until July starts Monday.

The city of Middleton and Dane County are working together to reconstruct the road from just west of Park Street to Cayuga Street.

The first phase of the project kicks off Monday with a full closure of traffic in both directions on University Avenue from Parmenter Street to Park Street.

It’s part of a more than $2 million project between the city of Middleton and Dane County that involves new pavement, utility improvements and new traffic lights and left turn lanes at the Parmenter Street intersection.

Officials with the Middleton Police Department said there will be easy access to businesses on either side of the construction.

For more information about the project, go to Middleton's website.

