MADISON, Wis. – With the signs of what’s to come taking shape, the soon-to-be finished bridge off University Avenue is getting people in the area excited.
As early as mid-July, University Bay Drive will be home to a new $2.8 million dollar pedestrian and bike bridge. The new bridge is a part of a larger $26.3 million redesign on University Avenue from Shorewood Boulevard to University Bay Drive.
The goal is to remove congestion and address concerns over safety in the area.
Madison’s Assistant City Engineer Chris Petykowksi said they targeted the intersection because there was a lot going on there, with UW Hospital and campus, several business, a railroad and bikers coming through.
“There's a lot of path users there and crossing the street could be difficult at times with a lot of traffic and conflicts,” he explained. “So and we heard a lot of great feedback when we proposed it.”
Still, while Madison cyclists are celebrating the bridge they also believe there’s more to be done. Owner of Grateful Tread Peter Clark said in areas west of Whitney Way in Madison it’s much harder to bike, and he would like to see that change.
“Madison used to top the list of most bike friendly city and now we have trouble even cracking the top five,” Clark said.
Representatives from Madison Bikes said they recognize not every fix will end in a multi-million dollar bridge but would like to see similar changes on Broom Street and North Shore Drive or between Broom Street and Blair Street.
As for city leaders, they said they first have to consider funding but they’re open to the possibility.
"It's certainly now our first bridge that we've done,” Petykowksi said. “I'm sure it won't be the last."
The University Avenue construction project is a joint effort between the City of Madison and Village of Shorewood Hills. To cover the cost, the Village will cover $4.7 Million, the City $7.6 million, and the rest will come from federal funding.
The Project is expected to be fully completed this October.
