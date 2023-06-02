Construction continues on a bicycle and pedestrian bridge near UW Hospital to make commuting safer.

MADISON, Wis. – With the signs of what’s to come taking shape, the soon-to-be finished bridge off University Avenue is getting people in the area excited.

As early as mid-July, University Bay Drive will be home to a new $2.8 million dollar pedestrian and bike bridge. The new bridge is a part of a larger $26.3 million redesign on University Avenue from Shorewood Boulevard to University Bay Drive.