Construction on Buckeye Road slated to begin mid-June

MADISON, Wis. - The long-awaited reconstruction of Buckeye Road will begin in mid-June after a monthslong dispute between the city of Madison and Dane County was resolved last month.

According to Madison's Engineering Division, should the project be approved by the Board of Public Works and the Common Council, construction will begin mid-June. The project, which stretches between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road, will add curbs, gutters, storm sewers and sidewalks to Buckeye Road.

Capitol Underground Inc. was selected as the project's contractor. The company's bid for construction was the lowest the city received at $6.26 million.

The construction would cost the city and county $7.9 million in total, which is $700,000 over budget. The overage will be addressed jointly by the city and county. According to city officials, a budget amendment will be presented to the Madison Finance Committee that would move $290,000 of general obligation borrowing from an existing project.

According to the city, Buckeye Road will be closed to through traffic during construction. Traffic will be detoured down South Stoughton Road and Cottage Grove Road. Access to homes, businesses and the elementary school will be maintained.

Some bus routes will also see detours.

The project is moving forward after a dispute between the city and county over jurisdiction of the roadway was resolved last month.

Under the agreement, the city will take over plowing responsibilities on Buckeye Road beginning in 2020. Other maintenance and jurisdiction over the road will remain the county's. The county will pay for 43% of the reconstruction and the city will pay 57% of the cost.

The contract for construction will go before the Board of Public Works on May 8 and the Common Council on May 21.

