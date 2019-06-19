Construction likely to cause delays for AmFam Championships

MADISON, Wis. - Road construction is likely to create delays for golf fans headed to this weekend's American Family Insurance Championship on Madison's west side.

According to Hannah Mohelnitzky, the public information officer for Madison's Engineering Division, the construction will stop after Thursday night, and will remain on pause for the weekend's events.

"The priority for the project is getting it done, but the priority for our community is definitely to keep everyone safe," she said.

Tournament director Nate Pokrass said that after dealing with construction for several years, organizers have traffic management down to a science.

"We expect large crowds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. we've been working actively with Madison police for traffic control at PD and M," he said.

Still, Pokrass said the nearly 25,000 fans expected to make the trip for the event can expect to experience some delays.

"Everyone should just allow for a little additional time," he said. "We'll be able to move cars smoothly through the intersection, but with construction going on we certainly should allow for a little extra time."

To try to reduce traffic, Pokrass said, shuttles will run to and from the course from Verona Schools and Epic.

Still, he said it's going to be a challenge to tell exactly how long delays might last.

"It's tough to say at this point. We're expecting large crowds," he said. "It can certainly be based on the time of day you choose to come to the golf course, but just allowing extra time."

Mohelnitzky said that for people not going to this weekend's golf event, the best thing to do would be to avoid the area.

The construction project is scheduled to be finished in November.