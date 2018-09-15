Constant closings spark proposal to move Milwaukee beach
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee officials are looking to move a chronically contaminated beach located in a popular park with bluff views.
The beach at South Shore Park on Lake Michigan has a history of closing for many days each summer because of high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water. The proposal would relocate the beach farther south in the park.
The Milwaukee Health Department says the beach was closed or under an advisory to "swim at your own risk" on 57 of 97 days this year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Officials say there is little water circulation next to the current beach since it is hemmed in by an offshore breakwater to the east and the South Shore Yacht Club to the north.
Local And Regional News
- Slow no wake order canceled for Swan Lake
- Teen displayed handgun, made threat on Madison's east side, police say
- Constant closings spark proposal to move Milwaukee beach
- Wisconsin Country Thunder lightning strike survivor recovers
- Wisconsin school districts ban cellphones in classroom
- Police: Four individuals, including an 11-year-old boy, flee from stolen vehicle