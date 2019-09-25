Congress launched an impeachment inquiry... so what's next?

CNN Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives is launching an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

What exactly does that mean?

And what's next?

First, it's important to note this does not mean President Trump is considered impeached at this point. This is just the start of a long and complicated process involving a handful of congressional committees and both houses of Congress.

Right now, the ball is in the House committees' court.

There are six house committees currently investigating Trump's presidency, Trump's past, and his businesses.

If Democrats decide to impeach Trump, members on these committees will each give their input on what they believe should be included in the articles of impeachment.

Nancy Pelosi will decide what makes it to the final version and that will be voted on by the House Judiciary Committee.

If it passes, the full House will vote. If a majority of representatives in the House vote for the resolution, then the house will have impeached Trump.

In order to convict the president and remove him from office, Congress will also need the support from a two-thirds majority of the Senate, which is considered highly unlikely.

Right now, Nancy Pelosi isn't giving a timeline for this process, but she told her colleagues it will be done "expeditiously" and likely by the end of the year.

