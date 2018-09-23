Concertgoers await The Sylvee's first show

MADISON, Wis. - Madison’s first new live music venue built in years is opening this week.

The Sylvee, just off of East Washington Avenue, will kick things off with a sold-out show Thursday night.

The name is a tribute to the matriarch of the Frank family, which is behind the Madison-based Frank Productions that recently merged with Majestic Live to create FPC Live, the owner of The Sylvee.

“People are clamoring to get in here, for sure,” FPC Live co-president Matt Gerding said.

“It’s a long-anticipated venue,” said McFarland resident Sarah Berry, who has tickets for the first show. “I’m glad that it’s here.”

Even though the marquee is still blank and it’s surrounded by lines of construction rather than concertgoers, The Sylvee is already attracting visitors like Berry, a lifelong lover of Madison-based music.

“I love the revitalization that’s been happening," she said.

Berry stopped by to check in on the music venue's progress Sunday before its opening show featuring Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, which Gerding described as a “soul band” with “kind of a throwback sound."

"We've listened to the band for a long time, and when we saw they were coming, it was a no-brainer,” Berry said. “Buy the tickets. It’s right here in town.”

The Sylvee will play host to a variety of shows and fill what Gerding said is a gap in Madison’s up-and-coming music scence.

"We do about every genre you can imagine,” he said. "There's a real need for a venue this size."

Gerding said the 2,500-capacity venue plants a flag in Madison as an important market for the music industry.

"I think over the course of time, you'll see some pretty big names coming through here,” he said. “It just raises the profile of the city in such a way and the music industry that it will attract more artists, and I think it's a big statement that a venue like this with this type of acts and this caliber is living now here in Madison, Wisconsin."

Reserved seating is available on the second floor, but most fans will take to the first floor.

"You'll never be more than 100 feet from the stage, which means there's just not a bad seat in the house,” Gerding said. "I'm excited to get it open and show it to people."

Beyond Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, upcoming acts include Primus, Death Cab for Cutie, Greta Van Fleet and Garbage, a band native to Madison.