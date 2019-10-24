Complaint: Video shows transport driver inappropriately touching woman with disabilities

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. -

A Madison man faces sexual assault charges after video showed him inappropriately touching a woman with cognitive disabilities, police said.

Officers with the Madison Police Department began investigating the incident on Sept. 25.

An employee with the YWCA Employment Center, on South Park Street, called police after a woman came forward saying her driver had touched her inappropriately.

According to a criminal complaint, YWCA employees reviewed surveillance video from inside the van, which led them to call police.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Dwain L. Sykes, 53, of Madison. He has been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim following an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victim's Unit. He made an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Thursday.

While driving the vehicle, Sykes can be seen touching the victim between her legs and on her breast on surveillance video taken mid September. He is also spotted rubbing the victim's back as she left the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint also references other video taken on Sept. 12. The video shows Sykes touching the victim outside of another passenger's pick-up point. The video also shows the victim pushing Sykes' hand away when he goes to grab her breast once the other passenger is in the van.

Officers talked with the victim on Oct. 1. The victim told detectives about the inappropriate touching, saying "I totally felt uncomfortable with the whole situation," according to the complaint. The victim also said she told another transport driver about the touching, who encouraged her and another passenger to report the incidents to the transit manager.

The victim told detectives the other passenger saw the inappropriate touching and told the driver to put his hands back on the steering wheel.

The victim said the touching would take place for most of the ride, according to the complaint. She told detectives, "I said stop, too, but he wouldn't listen, and I tried picking up his hand and moving his hand to give him, to give him the clue that I wasn't OK with it."

The victim told detectives Sykes asked her not to say anything about the situation, according to the complaint. The victim said that Sykes sometimes took her and the other passenger to Starbucks or brought them candy. The victim said she and the other passenger thought Sykes was trying to favor them.

Detectives also talked with the victim's mother. The victim's mother said her daughter receives services through he YWCA because of a cognitive disability. The victim's mother said her daughter tests around the age of an 8-year-old in a school setting but functions at a higher level when it comes to socialization and communication.

Detectives said Sykes admitted to touching the victim inappropriately and he stated "Yeah, I did, I shouldn't have but I did," according to the criminal complaint. He also told detectives that he and the victim were getting close and that they were friends. Sykes said "Sometimes she'd take my hand and sometimes I'd put my hand on her leg, but it was inappropriate, and I was wrong and I apologize," according the complaint. Sykes told detectives he did not know if he touched the victim's private area.

Sykes was terminated from his position as a transport driver for the YWCA on Sept. 25, the day after the victim reported the touching to staff. YWCA staff believed Sykes would have known about the victim's cognitive disabilities.

The organization released a statement that said "the driver's actions are not representative of the values of the YWCA Madison and were in direction violation of our code of conduct."

"For 110 years, YWCA has been a leader in addressing the most challenging issues of the day. We seek to build a world where all girls, women and people of color are empowered to safely reach their full potential, YWCA CEO, Vanessa McDowell said.

Officers said surveillance video played a key role in helping detectives put together their case.

Sykes is due back in court on Nov. 11.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.