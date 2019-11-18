COMPLAINT: Sun Prairie student who wanted to become a 'shooter' facing terrorism charges

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A 17-year-old Sun Prairie student who told a school staff member he wanted to buy a gun and become a shooter, is facing terrorism charges.

Gabriel T. Pierre is expected to have an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Dec. 9. The charges stem from comments he made in September, according to the criminal complaint.

Pierre attends classes at the Early Learning Center in Sun Prairie. He was moved to the center last year after spending some time at Sun Prairie High School, the complaint said.

On Sept. 18, Pierre told a staff member he wanted to be a "shooter," and planned on using his next paycheck to buy a gun, according to the complaint. He also reportedly told the teacher she should wait a month because he will "kill everyone" and confessed to using cocaine and ecstasy, the complaint said.

Sun Prairie's Liaison Officer was called after the comments were made. The officer said Pierre seemed annoyed that police were called, according to the complaint. Pierre told the officer he did not like the new teacher and made the comments to "make her go away," the complaint said.

Pierre also told the staff member he had many guns at home. Police called the teen's mother who reported that Pierre's father had hunting rifles in the home but they are locked up in a fireproof and heavy safe, the complaint said.

Pierre is charged with making terrorist threats to cause public panic, which is a felony, and fear and disorderly conduct. He faces up to three years and nine months in prison on both charges.

No mugshot of Pierre was available as of Monday afternoon.

