Complaint: Reedsburg man charged with showing girls sexual video

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg man accused of showing sexual videos to two young girls is expected to appear in Sauk County Court next week for an initial hearing.

David Matthew Kenyon, 34, is charged with two felony counts of exposing children to harmful materials.

The incident was reported to the Reedsburg Police Department in August, according to a criminal complaint.

An 8-year-old girl told officers Kenyon made her watch the sexual video on a cellphone and referred to the woman in the video as "skanky," the complaint said.

The 8-year-old girl told officers she "pretended she didn't feel anything, but went to another room to scream and cry." She also said she warned the 5-year-old to avoid Kenyon, but the young girl also ended up seeing the sexual video.

The older girl said Kenyon told her not to say anything to her mother about the video. But the girl reported the incident to her mother the next day, according to the complaint.

Reedsburg police talked with Kenyon on Aug. 26. During the interview, Kenyon denied showing the girls the video. He told officers the 8-year-old girl came up to him and told him that there were inappropriate photos on the phone. The complaint said Kenyon told officers that is when he went through the phone and saw the images. Kenyon also said the 5-year-old girl was with the 8-year-old girl when she spotted the photos.

Reedsburg officers interviewed the girls again in September. The 8-year-old girl again told police that Kenyon was the one who showed her the images and "sex video," according to the criminal complaint.

Kenyon was charged with two felony counts of exposing a child to harmful material.

He is expected in court on Nov. 20 for an initial appearance.

