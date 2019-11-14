Complaint: Portage inmate accused of throwing urine, feces-filled milk carton at prison guard

PORTAGE, Wis. - An inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institute is accused of throwing feces and urine toward a correctional officer.

A criminal complaint indicates the incident took place nearly a year ago on Nov. 29, 2018, as the officer was handing out nighttime medications to Terrance M. Grissom, 49. The Columbia Correction Institute is a maximum-security prison in Portage.

The guard said Grissom mentioned missing a medication after he was given his pills through a cell door trap. The guard was checking a med card when he was hit with the feces and urine, according to the complaint.

The officer said Grissom threw an opened milk carton full of feces and urine out of the trap door, striking him in the face, eye, neck, ear and shoulder, the complaint said. The guard then threw the med card at the door.

The officer said he saw Grissom reloading the milk carton with more feces and urine, so he positioned himself along the wall and shut the trap door.

Officials with the Columbia Correctional Institute turned over video of the incident to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the complaint said.

Grissom is charged with felony assault by a prisoner. He faces up to three years and six months for this incident, plus an additional four years since he is a repeat offender. In 2004, he was convicted of five counts of battery or threat to a Dane County judge.

Grissom is expected to make his initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court on Friday.

The Columbia Correctional Institute is currently on lockdown for a separate assault of a staff member.

