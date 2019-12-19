Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Complaint: Man used dog as a way to sneak drugs into the Rock County jail Complaint: Man used dog as a way to sneak drugs into the Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Two people are facing charges after being caught bringing drugs into the Rock County jail and giving them to inmates.

Pamela Vinson and Paul Olivas face charges of delivery of Schedule I, II or III narcotics and delivering illegal articles to inmates, respectively.

Earlier in December, inmates were found with suboxone, a highly addictive pain reliever.

Meet willie- he's part of a training program for Rock County inmates. They'll help train him before finding him a forever home.



Earlier this month, an inmate abused the program and used a dog to help him sneak suboxone into the jail.



— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) December 18, 2019

An investigation revealed the drugs Olivas had smuggled into the jail. Olivas had been participating in dog training a program for inmates, and picked up the package of drugs while bringing the dog outside, according to the report.

The complaint states Vinson had been instructed to package the drugs and drop them off outside the jail's doors.

"This type of incident is very few and far between," said Sgt. Jay Williams, who oversees the jail's RECAP program.

Williams said despite the incident, the jail will continue the dog training program as normal.

"We're not going to change the fact that we have dogs, and we're helping the humane society," he said "We're helping our inmates with that interaction. We're not going to change that."

Olivas and Vinson are awaiting an appearance in Rock County court.

