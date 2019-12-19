PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Complaint: Man used dog as a way to sneak drugs into the Rock County jail

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 03:59 PM CST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:32 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Two people are facing charges after being caught bringing drugs into the Rock County jail and giving them to inmates. 

Pamela Vinson and Paul Olivas face charges of delivery of Schedule I, II or III narcotics and delivering illegal articles to inmates, respectively. 

Earlier in December, inmates were found with suboxone, a highly addictive pain reliever. 

An investigation revealed the drugs Olivas had smuggled into the jail. Olivas had been participating in dog training a program for inmates, and picked up the package of drugs while bringing the dog outside, according to the report. 

The complaint states Vinson had been instructed to package the drugs and drop them off outside the jail's doors. 

"This type of incident is very few and far between," said Sgt. Jay Williams, who oversees the jail's RECAP program.

Williams said despite the incident, the jail will continue the dog training program as normal. 

"We're not going to change the fact that we have dogs, and we're helping the humane society," he said "We're helping our inmates with that interaction. We're not going to change that."

Olivas and Vinson are awaiting an appearance in Rock County court. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


