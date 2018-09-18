Complaint: Man steals Purple Heart, letters to Santa, more than $35K in jewelry, money

Sauk County Sheriff's Office Larry Smith

REEDSBURG, Wis. - A Reedsburg man faces charges for stealing a Purple Heart, children’s letters to Santa and more than $35,000 worth of jewelry and money, according to criminal complaints.

Charges were filed Monday against 33-year-old Larry C. Smith. He faces two counts of burglary, one count of theft and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

Police searched Smith’s residence in Reedsburg in January and found several items associated with previous burglaries, including paperwork associated with a burglary at a Loganville home in October 2017, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim of that burglary told police her mother’s home had been vacant since her mom died, which was several weeks before a neighbor noticed the home had been broken into, according to the complaint. The victim said she found several items rifled through at the home and items stolen, including a box of silverware, her grandfather’s Purple Heart and some other military patches and items.

During the search of Smith’s home in January, he admitted to burglarizing the Loganville house and taking several boxes from the residence, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 19, 2017, police were notified of several burglaries on Modern Avenue in Reedsburg, according to the complaint.

A couple that owned one of the burglarized homes reported that a small, basement window had been pushed in about a month ago, and several items had been taken out of the home and a safe, including more than $12,000 worth of jewelry, three 100-ounce bars of silver worth $1,700 each, 70 silver dollars, two 1-ounce gold bars worth $1,275 each and several gold coins worth $1,000 each, according to the complaint. Another homeowner told police Smith had burglarized her home several times and took items totaling more than $35,000.

During the search of Smiths’ home in January, a cash box that had been stolen from Addison Machine Engineering in Reedsburg was also found, according to the complaint. The cash box had been stolen earlier in 2017, but it had not been reported to police, officials said.

According to the complaint, Smith had been an employee of the AME at the time the cash box was stolen.