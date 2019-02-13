Complaint: Man said 'let me finish you off' after stabbing roommate with 13-inch butcher knife

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. - A Village of Windsor man said "let me finish you off" after stabbing his roommate with a 13-inch butcher knife, according to a criminal complaint.

Cash bond for 26-year-old Evans K. Chelanga was set at $50,000 Tuesday after he was officially charged with first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with intent of bodily harm, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Chelanga was arrested in the Village of Windsor after he caused life-threatening injuries to his roommate during a stabbing, according to officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Doctors said the victim could have died if he hadn't had urgent surgery.

Court records said that the victim and a witness told police that Chelanga and the victim were drinking together when they got into a physical fight. Amid pushing and shoving, Chelanga took the butcher knife from a kitchen knife block, according to the complaint.

The victim told investigators that after he was stabbed, he said to Chelanga, "Before you finish me, look." He then lifted his shirt showing deep injuries from a cut in his abdomen.

According to the complaint, after seeing the injuries, Chelanga said, "I had a dream that I was gonna do this, and now I'm going to jail forever."

The witness described the defendant as frequently drunk and said she is "truly scared" of him. Police said Chelanga had an "obvious odor of intoxicants" when they spoke with him after the stabbing. If he posts bond, he will be monitored by a GPS and for alcohol use. He also would not be allowed to possess dangerous weapons or have contact with the victim or the witness.

Chelanga is an immigrant from Kenya and, if convicted, faces potential deportation. He will be in court again on Feb. 19 for his preliminary hearing.

