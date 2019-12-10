COMPLAINT: Man charged with OWI, admits to fistfight over TV show 'How I Met Your Mother'

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville man was charged with fourth-offense OWI after Rock County deputies responded to reports of two men flagging down cars in Harmony Township.

Deputies were sent to the area of East Rotamer Road and North Henke Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

They arrived to find two men, both injured, and an SUV parked in one of the lanes of East Rotamer Road, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said one of the men had a swollen eye and was bleeding.

The pair admitted to getting into a fight over the TV show "How I Met Your Mother" but could not remember what prompted the fight, since they both love the show, the complaint said.

They told deputies they had been drinking Sunday at the Packers game in Green Bay before heading to a bar in Janesville, the complaint said.

Deputies arrested Alan A. Huschka, 33, on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI and two counts of bail jumping in violation of the terms of bonds in Rock and Walworth counties that required him not to drink.

Deputies said blood found on the driver's seat of the SUV matched the blood coming from Huschka's injuries.

Huschka was previously convicted of OWI in Rock County in 2003, 2004 and 2008.

The above mug shot is the one provided Tuesday afternoon by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

