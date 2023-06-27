LANCASTER, Wis. -- The man charged in a crash that killed a grandmother and injured a grandfather and their two granddaughters drank three beers and smoked marijuana before the crash, a criminal complaint alleges.
Benjamin Steiger, 57, of Bloomington is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction, homicide by vehicle using a controlled substance, three counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, three counts of operating with a restricted controlled substance in the blood causing injury, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Grant County Sheriff's deputies and paramedics were called to Highway 18 near Hicklin Hollow Road between Bloomington and Prairie du Chien Sunday night after the crash was reported.
Officials said Steiger crossed the center line of the highway and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on. A 73-year-old woman was killed in the crash. Her husband and the couple's two granddaughters were hospitalized with "critical" injuries.
The husband told deputies that Steiger's truck had entered his lane and when he swerved to avoid it, Steiger's truck struck him.
A complaint filed in Grant County Tuesday alleges Steiger's blood alcohol content registered at 0.213 when he took a breathalyzer test following the crash. He allegedly told deputies he had three beers before the crash.
Steiger allegedly told deputies he had smoked marijuana two hours before the crash. A marijuana pipe, a lighter and two marijuana buds were allegedly found in his vehicle.
When asked how the crash occurred, Steiger allegedly claimed that someone had pulled out in front of him. He was also unable to provide an answer when asked where he was driving from.
During an initial appearance Tuesday, Steiger's cash bond was set at $15,000. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to possess or consume any alcohol, cannot consume any controlled substances unless prescribed, and cannot operate a vehicle on a public highway.
