Grant County Sheriff's Office vehicle generic

LANCASTER, Wis. -- The man charged in a crash that killed a grandmother and injured a grandfather and their two granddaughters drank three beers and smoked marijuana before the crash, a criminal complaint alleges.

Benjamin Steiger, 57, of Bloomington is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction, homicide by vehicle using a controlled substance, three counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, three counts of operating with a restricted controlled substance in the blood causing injury, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.