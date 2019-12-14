Complaint: Man accused of shooting person in leg faces charges of attempted first-degree homicide

Rock County Sheriff's Department

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The man accused of shooting a victim in the leg in Rock County is facing charges of attempted first-degree homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Virgil Tate Jr., 25, faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with an incident that happened in the town of Rock on Dec. 7.

Officials were sent to the area of 2916 S. U.S. Highway 51 after receiving a shots fired report at about 8:21 p.m. A deputy arrived at the scene and did not notice any suspicious activity but later made contact with someone who lived in the area and said they heard a gunshot while inside their home.

The witness said they looked out their window and saw a man holding a pistol. The witness saw the man fire a few more shots before running away. Deputies later found six shell casings in total along Highway 51.

A separate caller told dispatch he drove a person who was shot to an emergency room. The caller, whose family was with the caller inside their vehicle, said the man clung onto their vehicle and told him not to call police.

When officers arrived at the hospital where the victim was, they found out he was shot in the left thigh.

Authorities made contact with the victim, who told officials that he set up a drug deal with a man known as Cash to buy 14 grams of cocaine and 1 to 3 grams of heroin for $500. The man said he was supposed to meet up with the person at the Kwik Trip at 3123 S. U.S. Highway 51.

Officials later searched a database and came across a person with the alias Cash who turned out to be Tate.

When the victim had arrived at the Kwik Trip, he got into Tate's vehicle, which had one other person inside. The man saw that Tate had a gun on his waistband and that someone else in the vehicle was talking about a gun. The man took the drugs from Tate and ran off toward the highway without paying him.

The man had known Tate since September 2018, which is when the victim got out of prison and began purchasing drugs from Tate.

When authorities showed the man a picture of Tate, he said he was "fairly certain" that it was the same person who shot him in the leg.

If convicted of attempted first-degree homicide, Tate faces up to 60 years in prison. If convicted of recklessly endangering safety, he faces fines of up to $25,000 and a maximum of 12 years and six months in prison.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.