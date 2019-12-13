Complaint: Madison man says he 'used three boxes of condoms' while having sex with 13-year-old girl

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man who was recently arrested said he "used three boxes of condoms" while allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, Alamin B. Yussuf, 43, faces one count of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

A Madison police officer interviewed the 13-year-old girl, who said she ran away from her foster care home Nov. 22. The foster parent told officers that the girl had been trafficked in the past and had sex with men in their 40s.

The person was told a Briarpatch Youth Services employee called and said someone in a black car with the license plate AMIN01 dropped a girl off there Nov. 24.

The girl told police she was talking to a man on her 15-year-old friend's phone using the Meet Me app and described it as a "hookup website." The girl added that she spoke with the man before on her friend's phone but never told the man how old she was.

She said she met the man a few months ago and had sex at his apartment on the northeast side of Madison, which was later found to be on the 5000 block of Charon Lane.

The girl told officers she messaged the same man and arrived at his apartment Nov. 22. The complaint said the two of them had sex several times on his couch and bed. When the girl refused to have sex, she told officials there were times when the man attempted to bribe her with new purses and shoes.

The following day, the man picked up the girl and her 15-year-old friend at her friend’s house. During the car ride, the girl said she heard the man tell her friend that “he used three boxes of condoms” while having sex with the 13-year-old.

Officials said the man drove the two girls to an area near the Henry Vilas Zoo, and the three of them went to a party. After the party, the girl got a ride back to the man’s apartment. When she arrived, the man told her she smelled like marijuana and told her to take a shower.

The complaint said the two of them went to bed, and she awoke the following morning at 6:30 when the man got on top of her and asked to have sex. The girl refused and said she was tired, and the man began to scream at her. The girl told him that her vagina hurt, but the man had sex with her regardless.

The girl told a Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center official Nov. 26 that she had lain there for about 30 minutes during the intercourse.

The girl told the man she was going to walk to the police station nearby, but the man shouted at her and told her to get back in the car. The girl got into the vehicle after remembering the man had a gun inside his car. The girl was later dropped off at Briarpatch.

A search warrant was executed Dec. 4., and the man was arrested.

If convicted, Yussuf faces fines of up to $100,000 and a maximum of 40 years in prison.

