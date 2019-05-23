Complaint: Former Middleton High School worker claims she was discriminated against as white woman

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A former Middleton High School worker is claiming that she was passed over for a job because hiring managers discriminated against her as a white woman, according to court documents.

Ruth M. Herbin's attorneys filed the federal lawsuit against the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District on Tuesday. The lawsuit claims the district violated Herbin's civil rights. She is also claiming that the district fired her in retaliation.

At the time of the alleged violations in 2017, Herbin was working as an administrative assistant. She was hoping to be considered for three newly vacant positions working with students at Middleton High School.

When she told the dean of students, Matthew Ecklund, that she was considering applying, she said he told her she had "no chance." According to the complaint, Ecklund told Herbin "we need more diversity," and later added that "we need some big black men working here."

Herbin filed an internal complaint with the district and applied to the opening in the same day.

"I would like to be given full consideration for this position without gender or race discrimination," Herbin wrote in her internal complaint.

Herbin claims that after she filed the complaint, she met with head principal Steven Plank and director of employee services Tabatha Gundrum to talk about the allegations. They told her that they had spoken with Ecklund, who maintained that the need for more diversity was a factor in the committee’s hiring decisions, according to the complaint. Ecklund also said he was looking for the most qualified candidates.

Herbin said the district did not discipline Ecklund or remove him from the search committee for these comments.

One week after the first meeting, Herbin was called in to meet with Plank and Gundrum again. During this meeting, the two wanted to speak about performance concerns that had arisen years earlier, according to the lawsuit.

Herbin said she left the meeting because she had thought it was meant to be about her discrimination complaint, and wanted to talk to her attorney. She was fired the next day for "insubordination," the complaint said.

According to the lawsuit, two black men and one black woman were hired to fill the three job openings. The jobs had originally been held by two black men and a Latina woman who left the school.

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Director of Communications Perry Hibner said the district is not commenting on the case because, as of Wednesday afternoon, they had not yet received a formal copy of the complaint.

The lawsuit demands that the district pay back pay, compensatory damages for past and future losses due to the "unlawful employment practices," pre- and post-judgement interest and attorney and expert fees.

Herbin had worked at the district for 10 years since 2007. She now lives in Las Vegas.

