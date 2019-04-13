Complaint: Father of 17-year-old Beaver Dam girl missing for 5 months repeatedly lied to police

Batchelder

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The father of a 17-year-old girl who had been missing for five months is now facing charges for obstructing an officer and interfering with a child custody order.

Nicholas L. Batchelder was ordered not to have contact with his daughter after the girl's mother was granted full custody. The teen went missing in November and police were looking for her for five months. She was found safe in Batchelder's apartment on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, Batchelder lied repeatedly to police. He said he had not had contact with the girl since November when she went missing. Batchelder also denied police requests to search his home on multiple occasions.

An anonymous source eventually informed police that he had seen, and taken a photo of the girl, inside Batchelder's apartment. After continued investigation, police were able to get probable cause to search the home.

When police went to search the home on Thursday, Batchelder again denied having seen his daughter since November. Police asked him twice. Officials then asked to search the home, and after the request was denied, officers showed Batchelder the search warrant. Officers then located the missing girl.

Police allowed the girl to collect her things and then took her into custody. According to the complaint, she told officers that she was not being physically or sexually abused and she had run away on her own.

Batchelder was in Dodge County court Friday for his initial hearing. Judge Martin J. De Vries assigned him a $1,000 signature bond and ordered him not to have contact with his daughter or his daughter's mother.

He is scheduled to be in court again on May 8 for a hearing.

