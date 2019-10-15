Complaint: Cross Plains man accused of punching 19-year-old in throat at car dealership

Dane County Sheriff's Office

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - A Cross Plains man has been charged with two counts after he was accused of punching a 19-year-old man in the throat and striking him with a bike at a car dealership last month.

According to a criminal complaint from Oct. 4, Jeffrey Zander, 57, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery following an incident that happened Sept. 6.

The complaint said an officer was contacted at around 8:37 p.m. after a woman reported that her son had been battered.

The victim told authorities that he was riding his bicycle in the Kalscheur Dodge parking lot at 2404 Main St. when a man in a Dodge Ram pickup truck cut him off. The 19-year-old asked what the driver was doing and shouted profanities at him while telling him to watch where he was driving,

The complaint said Zander got out of his truck, grabbed the victim's BMX-style bike, picked it up and spun it around until the bike's frame struck the victim's head.

The victim said Zander punched him twice in the throat with a closed fist before driving away in his truck.

An officer who arrived at the scene said the 19-year-old looked dazed, confused and tired but was not unconscious. Police saw a faint red mark on the right side of his temple, along with another mark on his throat.

The victim's mother told police that her son was still being treated for his injuries a day after the incident. The complaint said the victim suffered a brain bleed and also had a concussion.

The victim gave officials the suspect's license plate and showed them a photo of the man on his phone. Police ran a Department of Transportation check on the license plate and determined the plate was registered under Zander's name.

Authorities went to Zander's home and asked if he battered the 19-year-old, to which he answered that "at one point he may have punched the kid."

