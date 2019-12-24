LIVE NOW

Competency exam ordered for man accused of killing mother

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 10:21 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:21 AM CST

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - A judge says an Appleton man accused of killing his mother must undergo a competency exam.

Thirty-six-year-old Bradley Boettcher is charged with murder. His mother's body was found at her apartment on the city's south side in February. WHBY radio reports that Boettcher appeared through a video feed for Monday's hearing in Winnebego County Court.

Since he was charged, he has refused to leave jail for court hearings on two occasions. Prosecutors say Boettcher fatally beat Lee Ann Dorn at her apartment last February and then took her car.

