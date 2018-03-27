Community will be able to keep bricks from former Janesville GM plant

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A spokesperson for the company that bought the former General Motors assembly plant in Janesville said Tuesday the community will be able to keep bricks from the building once it’s demolished.

Commercial Development Company Inc. finalized the deal to buy the property in December 2017. The St. Louis-based redevelopment company said it would demolish the 4.8 million-square-foot facility, which started production in 1919.

John Kowalik, CDC’s director of marketing and public relations, told News 3 the company is conducting asbestos abatement and plans to start demolition within the next 30 days.

“Crews will begin on the west side of the site (rail side) and progress east toward the front of the building facing S Jackson St,” Kowalik wrote in an email. “Demolition crews should reach this point in nine months.”

The company that bought the former @GM plant in #Janesville says community members will be able to keep bricks from the plant as a memento #news3 pic.twitter.com/hRhFpw9vKQ — Jenna Middaugh (@JennaMiddaugh) March 27, 2018

At that point, CDC will set aside bricks to distribute to the community, according to Kowalik. He said many former employees and families have asked for a keepsake to remember the plant.

The former Janesville assembly plant employed more than 7,000 people at its peak around 1970. When GM idled the plant in December 2008 and ceased production in 2009, more than 1,000 people were still working.

Kowalik said the bricks would be free to the community and more information will be released when the bricks are available.

Blackhawk Community Credit Union also plans to commemorate the former GM plant through a “Legacy Center.” The local credit union was established in 1965 to provide financial services to the employees of Fischer Body, GM and the UAW.

The credit union announced in early March its plans to build the center, which include an interactive timeline, artifacts from inside the plant and time capsules to open in 100 years.

There’s no site picked out or timeline for construction of the Legacy Center yet, but the credit union is asking for the community’s help to plan the design. Anyone with ideas or memorabilia to donate can contact the credit union at 608-755-6065.