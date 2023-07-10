As the School District of Monroe moves ahead with plans to build a new high school, some community members are still split on the idea months after a controversial referendum led district leaders to apologize.
The controversy over Monroe's proposed new high school started with a referendum placed on the November 2022 ballot. The $88 million referendum to provide funding for a new high school and to maintain Abraham Lincoln Elementary School passed with 54% of the vote, but district residents later told News 3 Now Investigates they felt misled by the impact it had on their taxes.
District officials later acknowledged communication was poor prior to the referendum, but those upset by the issue took the district to court.
In May, a judge threw out a lawsuit trying to reverse that referendum.
According to the district, the referendum rate of $.13/$1000 (or $13/$100,000) was based on 2021 home values. Nearly all homes had increased in value this year, however; all of that increase was then taxed at the full mill rate of $9.33/$1000, or $933/$100,000. So, a home valued at $200,000 in 2021 and then its fair market value raised to $240,000 in 2022 would have a school referendum tax rate of $26 for the first $200,000 — and $373.20 for the extra $40,000.
As the district now tries to move forward, some parents and residents are still opposed to the project.
Steve Mayer, a longtime resident and retired business owner, said he and others were misinformed.
"The information that was put out was incorrect," Mayer said. "It was lower then it should have been and the district knew that."
Supporters of the proposed facility on the city's east side said regardless of the confusion spurred on by leaflets sent to residents, building the new high school will secure the future of education in Monroe for decades to come.
"It's really just going to offer a different cutting edge learning space that I think our community and our children deserve," said Stephanie King, a parent of children in the school district.
District Superintendent Rodney Figueroa said despite continued concerns from residents, a new school will be built.
"The referendum was passed by the general population," Figueroa said. "The money was borrowed, the money was long-term invested. The school district is going to build a school."
An informational meeting is scheduled for Monday at the high school. It starts at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. There will be a presentation of the proposed high school as well as a 45-minute period of questions and answers read by a moderator on stage.
A public vote on the potential land for the new school is scheduled for July 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.