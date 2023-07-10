As the School District of Monroe moves ahead with plans to build a new high school, some community members are still split on the idea months after a controversial referendum led district leaders to apologize.

MONROE, Wis. -- As the School District of Monroe moves ahead with plans to build a new high school, some community members are still split on the idea months after a controversial referendum led district leaders to apologize.

The controversy over Monroe's proposed new high school started with a referendum placed on the November 2022 ballot. The $88 million referendum to provide funding for a new high school and to maintain Abraham Lincoln Elementary School passed with 54% of the vote, but district residents later told News 3 Now Investigates they felt misled by the impact it had on their taxes.