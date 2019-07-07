Community remembers graduate near anniversary of death

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELLEVILLE, Wis. - Belleville High School graduate Eduardo Fraire died in a car accident almost one year ago, and the school named a bench in his honor.

It's been almost one year since Eduardo Fraire died in a car accident one month after graduation. His school named a bench in his honor.

Friends recounted stories of now ordinary times always turned into adventures with Fraire.

"Going out to eat with Eddy was not just going out to eat," Tyler Hazen said. "It's more of an experience than anything. You go for the food, but Eddy is what makes it enjoyable."

Making the most of every moment is a lesson he taught his little sister.

"Living your life as if it's your last, because he would always try to make everything better and have a good time," Herioli Fraire said.

His mother, Sarai Fraire, said he was really excited to be the first person in his family to go to college. He planned to go to school for business entrepreneurship. His family found an unfinished plan of his to start a food truck business.

"A ray of sunshine," Susette Alsteens, a Belleville High School teacher, said. "His smile lights up the room when he would come in."

His smile is something all of his loved ones would agree on.

"He always had the biggest smile with anything he did," Noah Karr said.

