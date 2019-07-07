Community remembers graduate near anniversary of death
BELLEVILLE, Wis. - Belleville High School graduate Eduardo Fraire died in a car accident almost one year ago, and the school named a bench in his honor.
It's been almost one year since Eduardo Fraire died in a car accident one month after graduation. His school named a bench in his honor. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/7CQgU8dXNF— Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 7, 2019
Friends recounted stories of now ordinary times always turned into adventures with Fraire.
"Going out to eat with Eddy was not just going out to eat," Tyler Hazen said. "It's more of an experience than anything. You go for the food, but Eddy is what makes it enjoyable."
Making the most of every moment is a lesson he taught his little sister.
"Living your life as if it's your last, because he would always try to make everything better and have a good time," Herioli Fraire said.
His mother, Sarai Fraire, said he was really excited to be the first person in his family to go to college. He planned to go to school for business entrepreneurship. His family found an unfinished plan of his to start a food truck business.
"A ray of sunshine," Susette Alsteens, a Belleville High School teacher, said. "His smile lights up the room when he would come in."
His smile is something all of his loved ones would agree on.
"He always had the biggest smile with anything he did," Noah Karr said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Fisherman helps rescue 8-year-old boy from Rock River
Next Story
Memorial Union hosts US women's soccer watch party before big win
Local And Regional News
- Three suspects in custody after shooting on State Street, officer injured in crash
- Woman arrested for 5th OWI; Sheriff's Office makes 10 impaired driving arrests over holiday
- Fisherman helps rescue 8-year-old boy from Rock River
- Community remembers graduate near anniversary of death
- Memorial Union hosts US women's soccer watch party before big win
- Children learn to water ski for free from Mad-City Ski Team