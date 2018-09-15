Community rallies around #SunPrairieStrong beer

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Sun Prairie restaurant helped community members recover from Sun Prairie's deadly explosion Friday by releasing a commemorative pilsner, with profits going to recovery funds.

Locals, visitors and volunteer firefighters gathered at Salvatore's Tomato Pies downtown for the first tapping of #SunPrairieStrong beer. The pilsner was created in partnership with Potosi Brewing and Wisconsin Distributors in an effort to galvanize the community and raise funds for the ongoing recovery.

All profits from the sale of the beer will go to the Sun Prairie Disaster Relief Fund. The beer also honors fallen firefighter Cory Barr.

According to owner of Salvatore's, Patrick DePula, the idea for the fundraiser struck in the days after the tragic July 10 gas explosion. He said he wanted to find a way to honor first responders and brighten the attitudes of the locals. After contacting Potosi Brewery and Wisconsin Distributors, the beer went from an idea to filling the glasses of customers.

During this time, Salvatore's was close enough to the explosion site to be out of operation.

"We were closed for three weeks," said DePula. "The support that we received was unbelievable. This is the least we can do to pay back that goodwill. It makes us so unbelievably proud to be a part of this community."

The beer is a pilsner, a favorite of Barr's, with a subtle spicy hop aroma and flavor.

According to DePula, cans and kegs of the beer that were sold in local stores have almost sold out.