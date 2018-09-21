Community offers support services for witnesses, survivors of Middleton office shooting

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police and the FBI are still trying to determine the motive of the shooter who injured three people in his Middleton office building Wednesday. In the meantime, people who witnessed the violence firsthand are coping in the aftermath.

The most common psychiatric disorder to develop after most disasters is post-traumatic stress disorder, and it can present itself in a variety of ways. Post-traumatic stress symptoms include intrusive memories, dreams, flashbacks, and hyper-arousal symptoms like jumpiness and sleep disturbances.

Most symptoms resolve themselves over a period of weeks or months, but people who develop PTSD may suffer for years or decades.

There are a variety of different treatments for people exposed to different types of trauma. Many of those resources are available to all people in Dane County: from the firsthand witnesses to anyone who watched the events unfold on TV or read about them online.

"It's not just the people that were injured. It's not just the people in that office building. It's the people in nearby office buildings, it's neighbors, it's loved ones," said Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke. "A lot of people were affected by this."

The police chief is directing people to the Dane County district attorney's office of victims' assistance. People can also call the Middleton Police Department or the Dane County Sheriff's Department. Both agencies will work to get people in contact with trauma specialists.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Victim Resource Center is also offering help to people struggling after the shooting. You can call them at (800) 446-6564. The resource center helps victims, witnesses, and their families find emotional, physical, and financial support.

Area mental health agencies, like Journey, are also offering help to people in the local community after events like shootings. They offer classes and counseling to people in need of self-help, support, and reassurance.

"It is really important to talk about this with people. Talk to professionals. Talk to family members. Keeping it bottled up inside is what can cause harm," said Foulke. "We're really encouraging people to reach out, whether it be to someone informally, to someone in their family or friends, or whether it's someone professionally through the Dane County victim witness program. Take care of yourselves."

Officials stress mental health services are meant for everyone and are especially important, even if you're not struggling immediately after a tragedy. People who witness something like a shooting have an increased chance of developing mental illnesses, ranging from anxiety and depression to substance abuse and eating disorders.

Officers themselves aren't immune to these symptoms. Local officers say they're not afraid to say when they need help, and they don't want others to either.

"We take care of our cops. That's what we're really worried about," said Foulke. "Employee wellness is something we've stressed for a number of years. And even have pretraining so officers know what signs of PTSD are. But you can imagine we're going to have a very rigorous response to this department-wide because this impacted the officers that were there, and also all our police officers, our civilian staff, and our dispatchers."