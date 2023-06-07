MADISON, Wis. -- Juan Jose Lopez, one of the Latino community's biggest leaders in the Madison area, has passed away at the age of 64.
In a Facebook post mourning his death, Centro Hispano called Lopez a pillar.
"He was vocal, honest, and fierce when he spoke up. He never backed down from advocating for real change, necessary for the betterment of Latinos," Centro Hispano said in its post.
Madison365, which first broke the news of Lopez's death, noted he was the first Latino to ever serve on the Madison Metropolitan School District's school board, serving on the board for a dozen years before leaving in 2006. He also served on boards for United Migrant Opportunity Services in Milwaukee, the Nuestro Mundo school in Madison, One City Schools, the Rotary Foundation and the Latino Chamber of Commerce.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said Lopez's passing was a "shock and a great loss."
"He cared deeply about our children and their future and was a tireless advocate on their behalf," Parisi said in a statement Wednesday morning. "Of all the times Juan and I interacted, he never asked for anything for himself; it was always to urge that we do more to help others."
Centro Hispano noted that Lopez worked hard to create more access to resources for Latino families and young professionals in the workforce, working hand-in-hand with their founder Ilda Thomas on creating some of their programs.
"He was a proud human being - proud of friends, mentees, family, and proud to be Latino in Madison," Centro Hispano said.
Parisi said the Madison area and Dane County as a whole was lucky to have someone like Lopez speaking up and leading the way.
"We are fortunate that Juan chose Madison as his home so many years ago. He enriched our community and provided opportunity and advancement for countless individuals," Parisi said.
Funeral services for Lopez have not yet been announced as of Wednesday morning.
