The Madison community is mourning the loss of a longtime community leader.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Juan Jose Lopez, one of the Latino community's biggest leaders in the Madison area, has passed away at the age of 64.

In a Facebook post mourning his death, Centro Hispano called Lopez a pillar.

Tags