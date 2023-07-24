MADISON, Wis. -- Community members on Monday shared their thoughts on how Dane County should spend the money it received as part of two global opioid settlements.
While county board supervisors said they don't know exactly how much the county will be receiving, estimates put the figure in the range of $18 million, according to Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner.
Last month, the county's Health and Human Needs Committee heard from Public Health Madison & Dane County, the medical examiner's office, and other officials on the overdose data, overdose death data, funding receipts and expenditures, and updates to the opioid litigation. But people like Joseph Galey, a certified peer support specialist and recovery coach, hoped they would hear more about the battle on the ground.
"I'm losing people every week. Every week people are dying to the opioid epidemic," Galey told News 3 Now on Monday.
Some of the money has already been spent, but county officials wanted to hear residents' priorities for the rest.
"We're hoping to see and hear from the community about those gaps in services and how this limited amount of money -- but certainly an opportunity with this revenue coming in -- to serve more folks in a strategic way that really makes a difference and saves lives," Wegleitner said.
So far, that money's been spent on things like education and outreach through Safe Communities, creating overdose aid kits -- or OAK boxes -- containing NARCAN, and more.
But she knows there are more barriers and "needs we might not think exist, like transportation to treatment that are barriers to folks that many of us take for granted, being able to drive to the doctor. Something like that."
Galey, who struggled with opioid use for more than two decades, was among those advocating for more harm reduction programs, a safe use site, and a drug tracking program.
Doing so, he said, would make sure "we can really see what kind of stuff is coming into Madison and (in)to the supply.
"That way, we can get that to the emergency rooms, hospitals, law enforcement and different agencies," he added, "instead of having things so siloed, we can all get together and really do something with harm reduction."
As the Department of Human Services and the county begin crafting their budget for next year, Wegleitner said it's important to hear these ideas from the people on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.
"I can't do my job every day without the dollars," Galey said. "And unfortunately I come and I speak all the time to these things, and sometimes the dollars just don't go where it's needed the most."
According to Wisconsin law, the 87 local governments that participated in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation must receive 70% of the funds, with the state getting other 30%. This means local governments will share $280 million.
For state fiscal year 2024, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services expects to receive $8 million in opioid settlement payments.