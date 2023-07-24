Community members on Monday shared their thoughts on how Dane County should spend the money it received as part of two global opioid settlements.

MADISON, Wis. --

While county board supervisors said they don't know exactly how much the county will be receiving, estimates put the figure in the range of $18 million, according to Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner.