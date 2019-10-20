Community members express opinions about F-35 jets by mail

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Neighbors of Blooming Grove are using post cards to express their concerns about the possibility of bringing F-35 jets to Truax Field.

"We need as much democracy as possible right now and our representatives are not taking a strong enough stand," Mary Jo Walters said. "We need to get as much of the public voice to speak up on this issue and this is just one way to do that."

Most of the community members who gathered at Thurber Park for the Good Noise Festival on Sunday afternoon do not support bring F-35 jets to Madison.

Community members opposed to the proposed F-35 jets are writing post cards to express their concerns. They're also eating cupcakes. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/xVGPXSMrU6 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) October 20, 2019

"I'm scared. I am terrified. That is why we are sort of channeling our energy in something positive to defeat this," Jennie Capellaro said.

Capellaro said she lives in a neighborhood already affected by F-16 jet noise.

"They are really loud. They are barely tolerable to me. Some people are more sensitive to it than others but I personally find... that you have to cover your ears," Capellaro said.

Representative Chris Taylor said communities she represents will be affected by the environmental impacts of the F-35 jets.

"It will have a disproportionate impact on low-income people, on people of color, and kids," Taylor said. "That's one of the things (why) we are fighting so hard against the F-35s."

Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin will host opportunities for community members to write and send post cards until Thursday.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.