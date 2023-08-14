Mad Charlie's Café sprouted from generations of a family's love, as co-owner Molly Niederwerfer explained Monday.
"M-A-D: Molly," she pointed to her sister: "Annie," then their mother: "Debbie. And then Charlie's my daughter, Charlotte."
Niederwerfer said it was natural to have that love extend to a pride flag outside "just so everybody in the community feels accepted."
While it's meant to raise people up, seeing the flag and their pride sign ripped down and thrown in the bushes one morning brought their spirit crushing down.
"It was disheartening, it was sad," Niederwerfer said.
"It's very important," her sister and co-owner Annie George said. "We want... to serve everybody. We're not going to discriminate against people coming in. Our places for everybody to enjoy."
The sisters called the police.
"It's obviously a hate crime and it's not the first time we've heard of something like this going on in our community and we just wanted awareness around it," Niederwerfer said.
Monroe Police Chief Fred Kelley said the investigation is ongoing and that the owners tell him they had a business dispute recently.
"It would be hard for us to say that it was a hate crime based on just that limited experience," Chief Kelley said.
He did say it isn't the first time something like this has happened in town.
"Apparently we had another incident in a different location about three weeks prior to that where a pride sign was, I think, stolen in that case," he said. "Not just knocked down or vandalized, but was stolen."
Niederwerfer also posted the incident on Facebook, and they were met with an outpouring of support from customers, residents, and even neighboring businesses.
"Whitney Tree Service here in Monroe offered to come and restring our flag for us so that we could get the flag back up there. (They) didn't have to do that," Niederwerfer said. "Stephanie King at Edelweiss Gifts and More brought by two brand new pride flags for us to fly."
"Honestly, the whole thing ended up being more of a refreshing thing for us because of how the community came out," George said.
The community came out and hoisted their message of acceptance up even higher.
"Even when there's hate in the world, there's still a lot of love," Niederwerfer said.
